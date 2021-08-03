Nyalla D. Schwartz Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized
Los Angeles, CA, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nyalla D. Schwartz of Los Angeles, California, will be honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Nyalla D. Schwartz
Nyalla D. Schwartz is the owner and CEO of Financial Fitness Education Inc., a 501 (c)(3) financial literacy company. With over 25 years’ experience, she is an expert on educating clients regarding their finances through personal finance and debt management courses.
Among her many career highlights, Nyalla was responsible for securing contracts with Central Michigan University to endorse the personal finance and debt management courses. She secured contracts with Bridgewater Interiors, Inc. in Michigan and Alabama, and she secured contracts with the Michigan Housing Development Authorities to offer the personal finance and debt management course with Freddie Mac and Fifth Third Bank for first time home buyers. Nyalla secured contracts with various automotive companies both in California and Michigan. She has certified over 200 qualified individuals to teach the personal finance and debt management course at all entry levels. She developed various deliveries of the personal finance and debt management course ranging from nine hours to 72 hours to include E-learning and interactive CD-ROMs both in Spanish and English.
Additionally, Nyalla teaches at-risk high school students in the Detroit public schools. She writes syllabi for community colleges and is the author of the "Financial Fitness" Handbook. Previously, she served as a professor with Financial Freedom International.
Nyalla has a demonstrated history of working in the music industry. She is CEO of Universal Music Management Group, Inc. since 2008. Skilled in management, social media, training, music, and entertainment, Nyalla manages and mentors artists, athletes, and business professionals to their fullest potential. She provides advice and counsel to clients relating to their career in the entertainment industry for the purpose of developing and enhancing their artistic value.
In 2005, Nyalla Schwartz received the National Leadership Award from the Business Advisory Council- Honorary Chairman Business Advisory Council in Washington, DC. In 2010, she was recognized by Cambridge Who’s Who for demonstrating dedication, leadership, and excellence in business management.
Nyalla was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Nyalla earned a B.Sc. in Psychology and Sociology from The University of Maryland in 1977, a B.A.Sc. in Administrative Justice from John Hancock College in 1986, and a M.B.A. in Finance from Pacific Southern University in 2000. She is a member of I.W.L.A. Previously, she served as a bilingual operations administrator for the U.S. Airforce, a correctional officer with the U.S. Federal Penitentiary, director of administration at Concours Fine Art, direct assistant to the president/CEO of First Realty Financial, Inc., corporate administrator /managing director at Empower Telecommunications, and vice president/corporate secretary for Arctic Asia, Inc.
Nyalla is starting a new nonprofit, Mom & Child, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides help to all children to achieve their dreams in collaboration with Save the Children. She is currently fundraising for Save the Children. In her spare time, she enjoys her grandchildren, travel, and mentoring children.
"Knowledge is power and a gift that can never be taken away from you!" - Nyalla D. Schwartz
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
