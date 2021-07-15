Web Design Company Directing Digital Goes Against the Grain in a Surprising Way, Designing Their Client's Website Before They Even Pay
The typical format of doing business as a web design company is to receive payment first and then design the website. This ensures that the company doesn't get burned. But recently, popular web design company Directing Digital has changed the game. It's almost like they're asking to get burned with their new "Transparency Method." When asked by the media to comment about it, the owner of the corporation, Connor Erickson, provided some important insight into why he's implementing this strategy.
Mapleton, UT, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Directing Digital, an increasingly popular web design and SEO agency is trying something new. The company was highly discouraged from implementing this new approach yet they're still actively having success with it. The approach is to design their client's website first, and then the client gets to choose if they want to pay for it or not.
The company makes it clearer by stating that their process is executed in 3 simple steps.
Step #1 is referred to as the "Prep and Check" stage, where the client states their requirements and what kind of website they're looking for.
Step #2 is deemed as the design process, where the company designs a free mockup for the potential client.
And Step #3 is where the client gets to decide whether or not they want to move forward with the design.
When journalists asked the CEO of the company, Connor Erickson, what he was thinking when he implemented the strategy, he proceeded to state, "We want our clients to know exactly what they're getting, and don't want there to be any unpleasant surprises. We're confident in our abilities to produce high quality results and that clients will move forward with our designs regardless of what order we do our process."
So just how good is this approach working? The public wanted to find out, so they approached the financial department as well as the design department of Directing Digital to get their take on it. Both departments responded with, "It seems to be working, there's been a few times where clients take advantage of the system, which is unfortunate, but for the most part people are pleased with the results and are happy to move forward."
So there you have it, it's new, it's intriguing and it seems to be working, despite what other agencies and business professionals had to say about it.
However, the CEO also mentioned this: "We don't plan on running with this offer forever, eventually we are planning on shutting it down, but not until we start to see the results fade away and the market change."
More will be revealed about the business and its new approach in marketing.
