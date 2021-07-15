Web Design Company Directing Digital Goes Against the Grain in a Surprising Way, Designing Their Client's Website Before They Even Pay

The typical format of doing business as a web design company is to receive payment first and then design the website. This ensures that the company doesn't get burned. But recently, popular web design company Directing Digital has changed the game. It's almost like they're asking to get burned with their new "Transparency Method." When asked by the media to comment about it, the owner of the corporation, Connor Erickson, provided some important insight into why he's implementing this strategy.