Valley Relocation & Storage Has Now Introduced Lite Maintenance Service to Help Commercial Customers Get Their Security Deposit Back
The California-based company is now helping businesses get their security deposit back through their lite maintenance service.
Concord, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A commercial moving company can save a business valuable time and money, which they can invest elsewhere. Based on the nature of a business as well as the type of equipment, an experienced commercial moving company considers the individual requirements of a business. As a CMSA-compliant moving company, Valley Relocation and Storage’s knowledgeable crew has the resources and training to pack and move the valuables safely.
An informed perspective on storage methods, angles, and weights can’t be underestimated. Usually, people take a DIY route when making commercial moves, and they end up with incomplete tasks, miscommunication, and a lot of frustration. A business owner can get their items moved to any location safely and on time with a professional moving company. Partnering with a good moving company makes all the difference as business owners begin their next venture. This is where Valley Relocation and Storage can help.
Valley Relocation and Storage has been offering moving, business moving, specialized logistics, and facilities services since 1985. In addition, they also meet the criteria set forth by the California Moving and Storage Association. Recently, the company has been helping businesses get their security deposit back through their lite maintenance service.
“Valley Relocation and Storage can plan your move. Most businesses don’t do this, which leads to unnecessary frustration and rushing,” a representative of Valley Relocation and Storage stated.
“If you’re a commercial customer, reach out to us. We offer top-of-the-line relocation services in San Jose, Sacramento, and San Francisco, California. With us, you get reliable, safe moving and storage services to ensure a successful moving experience,” the representative concluded.
About Valley Relocation and Storage
Valley Relocation and Storage is a full-service moving company that has been moving offices, businesses, and homes since 1985. This company assesses the moving needs of their clients, offers a free cost estimate, secures move date(s), assigns trained packers and movers, and furnishes a professional driver. If one needs a nearby mover to move heavy, expensive, or fragile items, they can get in touch with Valley Relocation and Storage.
Contact Information
Phone: (800) 284-6285 (commercial) / (925) 300-4558 (residential)
Website: https://valleyrelocation.com/
Address:
5000 Marsh Dr., Concord, CA 94520
3065 Ramco St., West Sacramento, 95691
601 Stone Road, Benicia, CA 94510
835 Sinclair Frontage Rd., Milpitas, CA 95035
