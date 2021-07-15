TriHelix Investments to Acquire PreApprovedRenter.com
New York, NY, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Atomic Innovation today announced that their Company – PreApprovedRenter.com – has entered into an agreement to be acquired by TriHelix Investments, a Private Equity company operating out of Chicago, on behalf of one of its portfolio companies, Global Verification Network. The change in the ownership is effective from July 1, 2021.
The purchase of PreApprovedRenter.com will include the website and all of its associated assets. Both founders – Ariel Dagan & Carlos Henrique Romano – are to stay on board as consulting advisors during the transition. Global Verification Network, a boutique screening & investigations firm with offices in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida and Colorado, has been the Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) of record for PreApproved Renter since it was founded. Global Verification Network will continue to supply PreApproved Renter with products and services, as well as serving as the back office administration of PreApproved Renter going forward.
Mr. Dagan, Chief Executive Officer of Atomic Innovation, commented, “We firmly believe this change in ownership is a natural next step for PreApproved Renter and is in the best interest of our users and of the site. We are so pleased to be able to sell the operation of PreApproved Renter to TriHelix and the Global Verification Network team. They have been with us since the beginning and we know they will be able to handle the site with the highest level of customer service that our users have become accustomed to.”
Mark Buchmann, Chairman and CEO of TriHelix Investments and a US Navy Gulf War Veteran stated, "Acquiring PreApprovedRenter.com is the next step in a long and fruitful relationship between our two organizations, and represents the next phase of growth for Global Verification Network. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue the growth of PreApprovedRenter.com and look forward to taking the vision of Mr. Dagan and Mr. Romano to new heights under the leadership of Christian Moore (President & COO of GVN) and his entire management team!"
About PreApprovedRenter.com:
PreApprovedRenter.com is a software as a service for real estate professionals looking for an easy way to process rental applications, credit reports and background checks. The platform allows real estate professionals to customize their application forms, collect paperwork and autogenerate leases.
About Ariel Dagan and Carlos Henrique Romano:
Mr. Dagan has been a real estate agent for over 13 years and Mr. Romano has been a full stack web-developer for over 15 years. They established Preapproved Renter as a platform for Mr. Dagan’s real estate team to efficiently close more rental transactions. The two of them were able to effectively bootstrap the website and grow it organically with no outside investments. Within four years they were able to sign up thousands of real estate professionals to the platform.
About TriHelix Investments and Global Verification Network:
TriHelix Investments is led by Chairman & CEO, Mark Buchmann, a veteran of the US Navy and a Gulf War Veteran. TriHelix owns Global Verification Network, TriHelix Software, 360 Ballistics and the Amidon Shield companies.
Global Verification Network is run by Christian Moore, MBA, LPI, a licensed private detective with 30 years in the screening and investigations industries who has served in a number of senior leadership roles. In addition to his role at GVN, Mr. Moore serves as Chief of Investigations at Sendekem International and is a recognized expert in screening industry operations and compliance.
Contact
Ariel Dagan
(646) 907-8769
https://preapprovedrenter.com/
