Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea.
Busan, Korea, South, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Korean wing-body model, which has openable side plates of the cargo compartment like a wing, can save time and workforce with a vast loading space and can be used as a moving advertisement by directly drawing various advertisement designs or text on the outer plate of the integrated panel. Also, the special purpose box trucks are customizable to suit the purpose of use. Narae Special Vehicle Truck has technologies to handle various functions and specifications in Korea.
They sell different sizes of power gate trucks up to 4.5 tons of wing-body type with a footboard height of 2000. They supply special trucks such as food trucks, delivery vehicles, and 25 tons of wood chip vehicles in Korea.
Narae Special Vehicle Truck has achieved $100,000 export to Hong Kong in 2015 and succeed in exporting to Russia in 2017 and to the Philippines and Peru in the following year, 2018, making it a global company.
Narae Special Vehicle Truck said their goal is to grow into a global special vehicle truck manufacturer with a strategy to produce various vehicle trucks at reasonable prices and secure their own technology.
