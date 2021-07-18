TEBillion Launches Lead Journey Feature
London, United Kingdom, July 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion, leading provider of business automation solutions, has launched another advanced functionality within TEB Cloud, their flagship product. The feature provides more transparency within lead management and its journey.
This new advanced feature by TEB Cloud provides a story of leads. This means users can see and navigate where and what stage the lead is currently in and all the activities that have been previously done in relation to the lead or opportunity to get a better understanding of how to nurture the lead further or the possible outstanding actions that are needed to move forward.
The Lead Journey feature shows a holistic view of a lead's history, from the time it was added, the actions created and done for the lead like the number of emails sent, the number of calls done, visits, proposals, quotation, etc.
The continuous addition of advanced feature updates by TEB to its business automation tools is a testament to the software company's goal in empowering decision-makers to find the right path to increase operating efficiency, make pertinent decisions to remain competitive, and ultimately increase success rate.
For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: https://www.tebillion.com/en/
About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
