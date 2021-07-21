Dr. Philip Sobash Offers Scholarship for Future Medical Students, an Assistance to Life Savers
Philip Sobash, M.D. Announced a Scholarship for Upcoming Medical Doctors in the United States
Batesville, AR, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The medical field is for those that are determined to save a life. It is a job that requires attention to detail and it is necessary for every country to encourage its doctors. Sustaining human existence should be the desire of everyone, and that is what doctors are here to do. However, passing through medical school demands a lot of commitment and sacrifice. To make the journey easy for future Medical Doctors in the United States, Dr. Philip Sobash announced a scholarship to help students that are struggling to pay their way through school.
"I understand how hard and challenging it can be to pass through the medical school and become a certified medical doctor. I also understand the cost implication involved. At times, the brightest students are not the ones that succeed in most medical schools due to financial requirements. This can lead to having the wrong people occupying a certain vital position in the medical field. To avoid this from happening, I have decided to offer a scholarship to an upcoming medical student in the United States. The announcement about the scholarship is to enable a student to carry on with their studies without being disturbed by financial issues," said Dr. Philip Sobash.
"Offering $1,000 to a student will go a long way in helping the student focus on their studies to become a qualified medical doctor. It will inspire most upcoming doctors to find courage in pursuing their dreams, as the scholarship is for future medical students and those in high school but one day aspiring to become one. So, those taking the medical route can take advantage of the scholarship available. Having many years in the field of medicine, I considered it necessary to give back to the community that has contributed to my success," added Dr. Sobash.
Philip Sobash's team member Joe Hawkins said, "After spending many years through school, from Clemson to The Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, he realizes the effect that finances can have on aspiring medical students. Now that he is a physician at White River Medical Center, he would like to give back to the future doctors of the United States. His scholarship to future medical doctors will help more medical students to concentrate on their studies."
A hopeful doctor Ken Matthews said, "I am thankful for coming across Dr. Sobash. His scholarship for medical doctors has addressed the financial challenges most medical students have. I am grateful that he is using his authority in the field to encourage medical students with a scholarship offer. The offer will help many to solve their immediate financial problem while they pursue their education."
For those interested in learning more about Philip Sobash M.D. and his scholarship to medical students, go to https://drphilipsobashscholarship.com. Moreover, those that want to understand more about the service provided by him and his team can check https://drphilipsobash.com to learn more about the contribution of Dr. Sobash in the medical field.
Name: Dr. Philip Sobash
Scholarship website: https://drphilipsobashscholarship.com/dr-philip-sobash-scholarship/
