Palm Beach Creamed Honey Kosher Certified Expands Honey Flavors for Rosh Hashanah

Palm Beach, FL, August 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The small batch, small business beekeepers at Palm Beach Creamed Honey welcomed Rabbi Yehuda Goldman to their honey farm for their annual kosher certification inspection. Rabbi Goldman is the CEO of the internationally renowned EarthKosher. He conducts a 7-step certification process onsite to verify that the production facility and the product meet stringent kosher standards.“With Rosh Hashanah around the corner, it was important for us to maintain our certification, and we are pleased to report we passed the two-hour inspection with flying colors,” said Sierra Malnove, head beekeeper.Palm Beach Creamed Honey is the only kosher-certified creamed honey producer in Palm Beach County. Malnove is a leader in Florida’s sustainable, beekeeping industry. She and her partner, Al Salopek have a 13-acre honey farm in the Palm Beaches with 900 hives, and a state-of-the-art “honey house.”Palm Beach Creamed Honey is pure, raw honey that goes through a patented creaming process in commercial grade high-tech equipment, giving honey a smooth, creamy texture like butter.Apples dipped in honey are an honored tradition for the Jewish New Year celebration. Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated September 6 -8 in millions of homes across the country. It symbolizes the wish for a “sweet new year.”Shana Tova greetings of honey jars are often sent to friends and family wishing them a sweet and successful new year. Palm Beach Creamed Honey can be purchased on Amazon, with free 2-day shipping anywhere in the U.S.