Self Storage in Six Mile, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Lake Keowee Storage, located in Six Mile, SC. Dale C. Eisenman, broker in charge along with Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state development company.
Lake Keowee Storage offers 155 enclosed RV, boat and camper storage and is situated on approximately 10.5 acres. Amenities include perimeter fencing and 24/7 computerized gate access. This property also offers an opportunity for expansion.
This facility is located at 3376 Walhalla Hwy., Six Mile, SC., which is approximately 12 miles north of Clemson, SC, 30 miles west of Greenville, SC, and 125 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA. It is minutes from Lake Keowee, an 18,000 acre lake in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.midcoastproperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
(843) 342-7680 fax
dale@midcoastproperties.com
Or
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
michael@midcoastproperties.com
Lake Keowee Storage offers 155 enclosed RV, boat and camper storage and is situated on approximately 10.5 acres. Amenities include perimeter fencing and 24/7 computerized gate access. This property also offers an opportunity for expansion.
This facility is located at 3376 Walhalla Hwy., Six Mile, SC., which is approximately 12 miles north of Clemson, SC, 30 miles west of Greenville, SC, and 125 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA. It is minutes from Lake Keowee, an 18,000 acre lake in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.midcoastproperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
(843) 342-7680 fax
dale@midcoastproperties.com
Or
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
michael@midcoastproperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories