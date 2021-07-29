Cherryfield Self Storage, Brevard, NC, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Cherryfield Self Storage, located at 377 Old Rosman Rd., Brevard, NC. Dale C. Eisenman, broker in charge, along with Robert Moss, represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state regional operator.
The facility, situated on 4.61 +/- acres, with 37,350 rentable square feet, has 377 storage units, which includes both standard drive up units and climate controlled units as well as outdoor parking. This well maintained facility is primed to add climate controlled units and is the only facility serving the Rosman community.
Cherryfield Self Storage, located at 377 Old Rosman Rd., in Brevard, NC, is 56 miles southwest of beautiful and historic Asheville, NC, 47 miles northwest of Greenville, SC and 124 mile west of Charlotte, NC.
The self storage market has been very active during 2021, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
The facility, situated on 4.61 +/- acres, with 37,350 rentable square feet, has 377 storage units, which includes both standard drive up units and climate controlled units as well as outdoor parking. This well maintained facility is primed to add climate controlled units and is the only facility serving the Rosman community.
Cherryfield Self Storage, located at 377 Old Rosman Rd., in Brevard, NC, is 56 miles southwest of beautiful and historic Asheville, NC, 47 miles northwest of Greenville, SC and 124 mile west of Charlotte, NC.
The self storage market has been very active during 2021, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories