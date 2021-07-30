Le Diner en Blanc - Richmond Returns for Its 4th Edition on September 11, 2021
Richmond – Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Richmond for its 4th edition on Saturday, September 11. As always, the venue will remain secret until the last minute.
Richmond, VA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With international travel slowly returning this year, Le Dîner en Blanc will be sending you on an uplifting holiday in our own city thus making you feel like you are on vacation in the south of France. While all the recommendations made by the local city health department regarding the pandemic will be followed, the festive and community feel of this long-standing French picnic tradition will not change.
Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list.
People can sign-up now to the waiting list by visiting the official website at richmond.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.
Le Dîner en Blanc is an event that, even by staying home, transports us into another world. The sea of people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly "Instagram-able." Meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends - dearly missed during quarantine. Getting all dressed up to attend a dinner à la française where conversation and champagne are essential.
Ayana Obika, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc in Richmond, is glad that Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to the city, and that this year’s event will help the local economy: “This chic and elegant affair seems perfect to encourage people to shop local while celebrating the city and friendship. This year, the number of participants will be limited, so we strongly invite the participants to forget to register early, not to wait until the last moment."
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, certain requirements must be followed:
- Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.
- Table setting: all white
- Champagne and/or wine only. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.
- As per local alcohol regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
- To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.
- In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.
Guests must bring
- A table, two white chairs, white tablecloth.
- A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.
- A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store.
Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond gratefully acknowledges Chloe Wine Group as an official local partner of the 2021 edition of Le Dîner en Blanc.
About the Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond
Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond host team is composed of Ayana Obika, Christine Wansleben, and Enjoli Moon. Together, they possess over 20 years event production experience. Ayana has honed her skills by producing large scale events such as expos and film festivals nationally. Christine is the chef/owner of Mise en Place offering amazing culinary experiences through private and group classes. Enjoli is the founder and creative director of Afrikana Film Festival and the assistant curator of film and special events for the Institute for Contemporary Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University. All three bond over their shared love for their city an enthusiasm for a great glass of wine.
About Le Dîner en Blanc
Over the years, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fuelling this fantastic event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.
