P1Presses Latest Release "My Life Being a Sensitive" Receives Accolade from Publishers Weekly
Publishers Weekly's review of "My Life Being A Sensitive" says, "This novel fully embraces the tropes of the supernatural genre. LGBTQ+ characters make this l tale all the more interesting." An "engaging supernatural drama and romance!"
Dallas, TX, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Publishers Weekly review of "My Life Being A Sensitive" on July 24,2020 speaks accolades to the fictional novel written by Thadeus Parkland. In his second fictional novel, the story of the haunted house he was raised is revisited.
The story takes place in Fort Worth, TX and is based on actual events. This supernatural thriller weaves an LGBTQ love story with spiritual phenomena, the protagonists ability to commune with the dead and his search for love takes the reader on a journey of simultaneous fear and love.
PW reviewer called the story an "engaging supernatural drama and romance!" A tale that is all the more interesting due to the involvement of it's LGBTQ love story.
Available through Ingram Spark and P1Press.CO in paperback and ePub.
