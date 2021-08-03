Titus Lee Radcliff Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Daytona Beach, FL, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Titus Lee Radcliff of Daytona Beach, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of automotive repair and services.
About Titus Lee Radcliff
Titus Lee Radcliff is the CEO and inventor of T.L's Truckstop & Diesel Service Co. Inc., which is a truckstop providing locomotive diesel repair, truck repair, and diesel services in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is a non-profit S-corp. With over 20 years experience, Mr. Radcliff provides mechanical repair, diesel services, and oversees the operations of the truck stop.
Born May 26, 1963 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Titus Lee obtained an A.S. from Daytona State University. Previously, he worked at the USPS and for the railroad. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Radcliff invented a utility repair part for which he obtained a Patent for his power assembly puller for piston's rod assembly. He is also a published author with his book, "No Rights" which tells of his treatment by the judicial system.
Titus Lee Radcliff is currently engaged and has a daughter, Shawandrea, and a granddaughter, A’Nyla. In his spare time, he enjoys bike riding and basketball.
For further information, contact www.facebook.com/titus.radcliff.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Titus Lee Radcliff
Titus Lee Radcliff is the CEO and inventor of T.L's Truckstop & Diesel Service Co. Inc., which is a truckstop providing locomotive diesel repair, truck repair, and diesel services in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is a non-profit S-corp. With over 20 years experience, Mr. Radcliff provides mechanical repair, diesel services, and oversees the operations of the truck stop.
Born May 26, 1963 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Titus Lee obtained an A.S. from Daytona State University. Previously, he worked at the USPS and for the railroad. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Radcliff invented a utility repair part for which he obtained a Patent for his power assembly puller for piston's rod assembly. He is also a published author with his book, "No Rights" which tells of his treatment by the judicial system.
Titus Lee Radcliff is currently engaged and has a daughter, Shawandrea, and a granddaughter, A’Nyla. In his spare time, he enjoys bike riding and basketball.
For further information, contact www.facebook.com/titus.radcliff.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories