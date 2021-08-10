Reyna Rousseau Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Blaine, MN, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reyna Rousseau of Blaine, Minnesota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services.
About Reyna Rousseau
Reyna Rousseau is a loan originator and branch manager at CrossCountry Mortgage LLC which provides residential home loans and mortgages in Minnesota. As originating branch manager - NMLS3029 NMLS1023824, Ms. Rousseau is responsible for providing loans for purchasing and refinancing. She specializes in VA home loans.
CrossCountry Mortgage began solely as a mortgage broker in Cleveland, Ohio in 2003. Their mission is to provide clients with the best possible advice and benefit to their financial needs while facilitating a straightforward, transparent mortgage process for buyers, sellers and realtors. Through superior customer service and a full range of loan products and programs, they have been able to achieve their vision and build upon it by helping more people each year buy homes from coast to coast. They are headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio with branch offices across the country. CrossCountry Mortgage have been a Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae Approved seller/servicer since 2012 and have greatly expanded their mortgage-based solutions into a wide portfolio of home purchase, refinance, and home equity products. They are licensed in all 50 states and have earned a number of awards and accolades along the way.
Reyna obtained a B.S. in Business to Business Sales from the College of St. Catherine in 2005. She previously served as a service support associate and a loan administration manager at Edward Jones Mortgage. Reyna Rousseau was then a retail sales supervisor at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and a branch manager at Supreme Lending. In her spare time, she enjoys outdoor activities and family activities.
For further information, contact https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Blaine-MN-4219/Reyna-Rousseau/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
