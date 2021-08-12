Ronald D. Gagnon Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Clinton, ME, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ronald D. Gagnon of Clinton, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of drywall contracting.
About Ronald D. Gagnon
Ronald Gagnon is the president of Kennebec Drywall LLC, a contractor providing drywall services in Maine. Mr. Gagnon has 37 years’ experience. He established this company in 1998 in Clinton, Maine. He oversees operations, customer service, ordering supplies, and the crew.
When contractors or homeowners need EIFS stucco exterior insulation in Maine, they rely on Kennebec Drywall & EIFS. EIFS is an abbreviation for exterior insulated finish system. Commercial, residential, housing, and retail customers rely on them for unsurpassed drywall service. When customers in Maine need a well-respected, superior drywall company, they call this team to get it done right and quickly. Contact Kennebec Drywall & EIFS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ask them for a free no-obligation consultation and full review of their project resume. Kennebec Drywall LLC’s combination of veteran workmanship, skilled tradesmen, and quality materials is highly evident in their finished product. Utilizing a great management system, they are the contractors to turn to for residential and commercial drywall installation. No project is too big or too small.
Ronald was born January 17, 1964 in Skowhegan, Maine. In his spare time, he enjoys riding motorcycles.
For further information, contact www.kennebecdrywallinc.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Ronald D. Gagnon
Ronald Gagnon is the president of Kennebec Drywall LLC, a contractor providing drywall services in Maine. Mr. Gagnon has 37 years’ experience. He established this company in 1998 in Clinton, Maine. He oversees operations, customer service, ordering supplies, and the crew.
When contractors or homeowners need EIFS stucco exterior insulation in Maine, they rely on Kennebec Drywall & EIFS. EIFS is an abbreviation for exterior insulated finish system. Commercial, residential, housing, and retail customers rely on them for unsurpassed drywall service. When customers in Maine need a well-respected, superior drywall company, they call this team to get it done right and quickly. Contact Kennebec Drywall & EIFS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ask them for a free no-obligation consultation and full review of their project resume. Kennebec Drywall LLC’s combination of veteran workmanship, skilled tradesmen, and quality materials is highly evident in their finished product. Utilizing a great management system, they are the contractors to turn to for residential and commercial drywall installation. No project is too big or too small.
Ronald was born January 17, 1964 in Skowhegan, Maine. In his spare time, he enjoys riding motorcycles.
For further information, contact www.kennebecdrywallinc.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories