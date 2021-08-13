B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000.
Busan, Korea, South, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- B2K's spring wire is focused on responding to the customer's needs quickly with optimal quality.
Stainless steel wire is an important material used in various industries such as the automobile, construction, electronics, semiconductors and energy industries. The corporation is doing its best to develop spring stainless development for high-strength and ultra-micro fiber products and improve its facilities to deal with ultra-precision and ultra-micronization required in all industrial fields. B2K's spring wire has the advantage of providing high-quality products at a reasonable price.
B2K emphasized that the need for high-strength and high-functional stainless wire products will increase for high-performance products which are required in the automobile, construction, electronics, semiconductor, and energy industries in the future, adding that they will put full investment on research and development.
Chang ho Ahn
010-9593-0055
http://www.b2kwire.co.kr/
