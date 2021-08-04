ITT International TEFL and TESOL Ltd. Now Have a Sale on All Their Accredited Online TEFL/TESOL Courses
Online TEFL and TESOL courses will prepare you for teaching abroad in a classroom set up and teaching online from the comfort of your own home.
New York, NY, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ITT provides five specialized online courses – each which you can complete at your own pace with no deadline to catch. This means taking as long as you like to finish the course without worrying about losing access to the platform and materials.
Every module has text, videos, quizzes and your own personal tutor to help you through the course and it provides positive feedback. If help is needed finding an English teaching job, ITT has contacts all over the world, so they can help in finding the teaching destination of your choice.
Completing a TEFL course online is a great way to boost your teaching recommendation while maintaining maximum plasticity in your day to day life.
In choosing the best online TEFL course, ITT took into account two main factors: the review scores of each program and the number of reviews each program had received.
The best online TEFL course is one that offers the fastest and most convenient options. Online TEFL certification costs generally range in price from about $250 to $600 and include 120 to 200 hours of instruction that can be taken from any location (on your computer).
An online TEFL course that includes 100 or 120 hours of instruction is a good option for many people as they are generally affordable and should provide solid instruction in areas such as teaching methodologies, classroom management and syntax structures.
If you choose this option, you should look for a course that is designed to be as practically focused as possible. For example, ITT’s 120-hour advanced TEFL certificate course with tutor & videos provides all the theoretical knowledge required by a novice teacher, as well as a selection of videos that include real teachers delivering lessons in a genuine classroom environment.
A course such as this also requires the completion of multiple lesson plans that are submitted to a professional teacher trainer for assessment. However, if you are a new teacher and want to be more prepared, you should look at the 180 hour and level 5 courses.
ITT is confident that with their services and the quality of all their online TEFL courses, even if you have no experience at all, after taking their TEFL courses you will feel like you know how to plan lessons and manage a class.
All ITT TEFL certificates are internationally recognized and will be accepted by all major online teaching companies. ITT's TEFL and TESOL certificates can also be notarized and authenticated for work in even the most strictest of countries such as Vietnam and China.
