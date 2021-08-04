Sold – Cubesmart (Managed) Self Storage in Chattanooga, TN
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the purchase of CubeSmart (managed) Self Storage in Chattanooga, TN. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
This newer Class A multi-story facility features 781 climate controlled units within a 100,980 SF building. It sits on approximately 1.7 acres. Amenities include lighting, elevator access, and 24 hour video recording.
Located in a fast growing area of Chattanooga, the facility is near some of Chattanooga’s largest employers -- 1.5 miles from an Amazon Fulfillment Center and 2.5 miles from a Volkswagen manufacturing plant. It is approximately 110 miles North of Atlanta, GA, and 150 miles southeast of Nashville, TN.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a prominent self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, welcomes your call to discuss the strength of today’s market.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
