Toni Sutherland Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Aptos, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toni Sutherland of Aptos, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and real estate. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Toni Sutherland
Toni Sutherland is the founder and principal of Alta Investment Group in Aptos, California. Alta Investment Group is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to helping its clients improve their long-term financial success. Their customized programs are designed to grow, protect, and conserve their clients’ wealth by delivering an unprecedented level of personalized service and expertise. With over 22 years’ experience, Ms. Sutherland is experienced in wealth management, real estate investing, and financial services.
Ms. Sutherland became an independent registered representative with Emerson Equity LLC after a career with American Express Financial Advisors and Smith Barney, a division of Citigroup. At Smith Barney, Toni was part of a corporate group, which specialized in stock option programs for various corporations such as Microsoft and Home Depot. This allowed Toni to develop relationships with both domestic and international executives. Many of these clients qualified in their diversification of stock options for alternative investments such as venture capital, real estate, 1031 properties, and DST properties.
Toni obtained a B.S. from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 1977. She holds a current California Real Estate license to her existing securities licenses 7, 63, 65. She also holds a life agents license CA OB99170. Ms. Sutherland is a member of the California Association of Realtors. She is on the board of the nonprofit Wet Art which brings artist and athletes together for the benefit of others. In her spare time, Toni enjoys travel, interior design, reading, and gardening.
“You’ve worked hard and built your wealth; let us help you preserve it for your future.” - Toni Sutherland
For further information, contact www.altainvestments.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
