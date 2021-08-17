Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Midland, TX, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S.
Katherine C. Baker retired after 50 years from her position as a R.N. and C.M.S. Katherine worked in orthopedics, the ICU, and the CCU. She provided patient care, specializing in medical/surgical care and post-operative care. Ms. Baker also did training in the past with other nurses.
Katherine earned her A.S.N., R.N. and C.M.S. degrees. She is certified as a medical surgical nurse. She served as a travel nurse for many years in the state of Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, Vermont, Wyoming, and New Mexico.
Ms. Baker was affiliated with the Nursing Association for many years prior to her retirement. She has done volunteer work for 4-H and Head, Heart, Hands & Health. In her retirement, she enjoys her computer, family activities, and spending time with friends.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
