EndoSoft® Launches the EndoVault® App Giving Physicians & Patients on the Go Access
Schenectady, NY, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft® is excited to announce its launch of the new EndoVault® app available to download for free on iTunes and in the Google Play Store for any smart device. The app is for any specialty-specific module within EndoSoft’s suite of technology available on the market.
The EndoVault app is compatible with Apple and Android smart devices and requires Wi-Fi or Cellular Service to access the app.
Rakesh Madan, President & CEO at EndoSoft, said: "Our goal at EndoSoft is to provide our customers and their patients the latest technology to make their lives easier. The app demonstrates our commitment to improving the quality of care, efficiency, and productivity for all stakeholders."
The EndoVault app gives busy physicians real-time access to their Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR), the daily schedule, consult notes, procedure documentation, images, pathology/lab results, and reporting tools. The secure messaging feature allows users to stay connected when working away from the network where EndoVault was previously not accessible.
Patients download the app to access their patient health records to view their appointments, medication lists, lab results, allergies, medical questionnaires/forms, consent, and surveys. Patients can also update their demographic information in real-time such as insurance information, Primary Care Physician (PCP), preferred pharmacy, next of kin, and more.
About EndoSoft®
With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs such, as Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.
EndoSoft® is the most advanced EHR on the market today, boasting complete Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty ONC Health IT Certified EHR.
Laurie Warner
518-831-8073
www.endosoft.com
