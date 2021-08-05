Sencore’s MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform
Sioux Falls, SD, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Sencore MRD 7000 software-based receiver decoder platform is here to help you decode and monitor any broadcast workflow. In the latest software release, Sencore has packed more features into this flexible platform while reducing the cost per channel. Invest in the MRD 7000, a platform that evolves with your broadcast decoding needs.
The latest release adds:
- 12G-SDI support added to 4x3G/HD/SD-SDI output card
- Reduced cost per channel with new hardware options
- Enhanced network connectivity with new IP I/O options
As with all Sencore products, the MRD 7000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.
To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
