Nass Valley Announces New Board Members
Vancouver, Canada, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is proud to announce the appointment of long-time industry leaders, Troy Dooly and Jeff Rogers to the company’s Board. Dooly and Rogers both bring years of experience with hemp and CBD products as well as decades of diverse leadership in direct sales.
“Jeff and Troy add a dynamic to the company that will help guide us for many years to come,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “As experienced leaders in the field, they have the proven skills to help propel our business and cultivate a professional culture.”
Jeff Rogers joins Nass Valley with more than 30 years of experience. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for GSXR, a publicly traded company in the hemp industry.
Troy Dooly is known as one of the most influential voices in the main-street business community. Troy is a leading authority in the area of developing purpose-inspired communications. He is also a founding member of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals, a current Board Member of the Social Networking Association, and he sits on numerous Boards of both for-profit and non-profit organizations.
With these additions, the company also announces the departure of Darren Palestine from the Board. “We have been honored by Darren’s work and influence on our growth. We wish him nothing but the best on upcoming ventures,” reported Semler.
Nass Valley currently trades on the Canadian stock exchange and will soon be listed on the OTC in the US, making it a very attractive option for investors, speculators, and CBD enthusiasts interested in a solid company with tremendous growth potential. As Nass Valley has grown in their retail business, they’ve also recently launched a direct sales component under the name, Nass Valley Direct. The direct selling entity will focus on allowing brand advocates to represent the company on a local basis and earn income for sales as well as other activities through the Nass Valley Direct network.
More information about Nass Valley can be found online at nassvalleygateway.com and nassvalleydirect.com.
