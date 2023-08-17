Exhibition Invitation - Jinggong Technology Invites You to Visit UTECH and PUTECH 2023
Zhejiang, China, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zhejiang Jinggong Intelligent Building Materials Equipment Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 002006), controlled by Zhongjianxin (Zhejiang) Holdings Group Co., LTD., was founded in 1968, completed joint-stock transformation in 2000, and successfully listed in 2004. The company focuses on the "carbon fiber equipment, carbon neutral (new energy) equipment" dual "carbon" core industry, consolidating the development of intelligent construction machinery, intelligent textile machinery industry, is the domestic special equipment technology leader and the promoter of industrial upgrading.
The company is mainly engaged in the research and development, production, sales and technical services of high-tech equipment such as carbon fiber equipment, new energy equipment, intelligent machinery construction equipment, intelligent textile machinery equipment. The subsidiary company Jinggong Intelligent Building Material Equipment Co.,Ltd. is one of the leading sandwich panel machine manufacturers in China who has been specialized in providing high-quality PIR/PU sandwich panel production line. The PU panel line was exported to many countries, such as Poland, Brazil, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and so on. The sandwich panel production line performance has gotten unanimous approval and favorable comments from domestic and international customers.
About the exhibition
UTECH MEFPU, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 5 to 7 September 2023, is the only exhibition for foaming technology and polyurethane materials in the Middle East. The UTECH MEFPU Exhibition is an ideal platform for leading brands and emerging companies in the foam technology and polyurethane industry to showcase their innovations and new technologies to potential business partners from around the world. It brings together exhibitors and visitors to fully showcase the development and application of polyurethane products in various fields.
Putech Eurasia is the largest and most authoritative polyurethane exhibition in Turkey. It is the leading polyurethane industry exhibition in Eurasia, held concurrently with Turkey Composites, and will gather industry professionals from all over the world. Putech Eurasia will exhibit products in the fields of polyurethane chemicals, polyurethane machinery and equipment, polyurethane system housing, polyurethane coatings and adhesives, polyurea applications, and circular polyurethane systems. During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about new products, visit and experiment with new production equipment and technologies. The exhibition will be held at the Islamabad Convention and Exhibition Center in Turkey from October 4 to 6, 2023, and we look forward to taking this opportunity to discuss, learn and exchange with domestic and foreign enterprises and visitors.
Contact Information
Zhejiang Jinggong Science&Technology Co., Ltd.
Email: jg@jgtec.com.cn
Tel: +86-0575-84880891
Website: www.jinggongmachine.com
