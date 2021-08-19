Macrosoft CCM Best Practices Survey Results 2021 – AI Users vs. Non-AI Users
This Part 2 of the survey results, takes a deeper dive into two sub-populations of respondents: those that ranked AI usage in their CCM program as already well established versus those that did not.
Parsippany, NJ, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Macrosoft conducted a Customer Communications Management (CCM) best practices survey. 584 people participated in the 21-question on-line survey.
Macrosoft believe this question is not only a bell-weather of companies that are (or are not) on the leading edge of AI but also are (or are not) on the leading edge of other advanced CCM methods and systems.
Select Survey Findings
1. The vast majority (74%) of AI-positive respondents indicate their company is already using customer mapping techniques in CCM operations.
2. 60% of AI-positive respondents indicated their company is on a single CCM communications platform, as opposed to a much lower percentage (37%) for non-AI respondents.
3. 69% of AI-positive respondents indicate their company uses the CCM platform for automated, interactive, and on-demand communications. Surprisingly, an even higher percentage of non-AI respondents (85%) use their CCM platform for the same purposes.
The complete report download, and an interactive reporting portal can be found at https://www.macrosoftinc.com/ccm-survey-ai-vs-non-ai/
Macrosoft is available to provide an industry expert who can present these results as requested to industry user groups.
Direct Questions about this survey and request for speaking engagements to
John Kullmann
VP, Technical Solutions
Macrosoft, Inc.
jkullmann@macrosoftinc.com
James Anderson
+1-973-457-5840
https://www.macrosoftinc.com
