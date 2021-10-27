Anthony Cherry Stars in New TV Show Girlfriends and Champaign
Girlfriends and Champaign is the new show that will have you off your seat.
Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Cherry hosts Girlfriends and Champagne TV Show with Helecia Hoyce, Mechelle McCain and Jessenia. Anthony Cherry leads the "shade or no shade" on the TV show. Girlfriends and Champagne is famous for their spa parties and gifting suites that take place during award season in Los Angeles, California. The show is now on their 3rd season. Each season has a total of 15 episodes with guests like Vanessa Simmons, Torrei Hart and more.
Anthony Cherry is an American entertainer and celebrity hair stylist from St. Louis, Missouri. Anthony Cherry recently released a house song titled, "Mirror Mirror" featuring Tommie and Tiffany Foxx.
Check out the latest episode: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/girlfriendandchampagne
