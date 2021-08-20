National Van Lines Promotes Laura Manning to Assistant VP of Customer Service and Quality
Laura Manning was named Assistant Vice President of Customer Service and Quality at National Van Lines, Inc.
Broadview, IL, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines has promoted Laura Manning to Assistant Vice President of Customer Service and Quality (formerly known as Customer Experience & Quality).
Starting with National Van Lines in January 2011 as Fleet Services CSA Auditor, Laura quickly moved up to Manager of Fleet Services in 2012 before assuming the Director of Fleet Services & Safety position in 2014.
As Director of Fleet Services & Safety, Laura was instrumental in positioning National Van Lines’ Compliance, Safety, Accountability scores to the lowest they have ever been any other time in the company’s history.
Laura is a 2019 graduate of the American Moving & Storage Association’s (AMSA) Leaders Program, which focused on creating what AMSA called “the next generation of leaders.” Her many accolades include being Chair of the American Trucking Association’s Safety Committee, being showcased in an edition of WIT’s magazine, Redefining The Road, and being recognized as one of 2020’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation.
“Laura’s career at National has been defined by commitment, hard work and dedication. She’s been instrumental in successfully improving our safety ratings, reducing risk and increasing our fleet efficiency by implementing standards and adapting to technology. Her leadership skills are outstanding. This promotion is well-deserved and she’ll help bring our customer service platform to the next level,” National Van Lines President Mark Doyle said.
Over the coming months, Laura will work together with Jorja Coulter, Vice President of Customer Service and Quality, as Jorja prepares for the next phase of her career. Jorja will share with Laura insight into the responsibilities necessary to direct and care for the Customer Service and Quality team for National Van Lines.
“I am excited to transition into this new role. When I came to National Van Lines 10+ years ago, I knew this was the place for me. It has been an honor to learn and grow under the leadership of this company,” said Laura. “I believe in today’s rapidly changing environment and that we must continue to be open to new strategies, new initiatives, and process automation.”
“I look forward to working with the Customer Service and Quality team. They are a valued asset to the organization. Together, I know we will continue to provide the professional service and support our customers deserve.”
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Starting with National Van Lines in January 2011 as Fleet Services CSA Auditor, Laura quickly moved up to Manager of Fleet Services in 2012 before assuming the Director of Fleet Services & Safety position in 2014.
As Director of Fleet Services & Safety, Laura was instrumental in positioning National Van Lines’ Compliance, Safety, Accountability scores to the lowest they have ever been any other time in the company’s history.
Laura is a 2019 graduate of the American Moving & Storage Association’s (AMSA) Leaders Program, which focused on creating what AMSA called “the next generation of leaders.” Her many accolades include being Chair of the American Trucking Association’s Safety Committee, being showcased in an edition of WIT’s magazine, Redefining The Road, and being recognized as one of 2020’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation.
“Laura’s career at National has been defined by commitment, hard work and dedication. She’s been instrumental in successfully improving our safety ratings, reducing risk and increasing our fleet efficiency by implementing standards and adapting to technology. Her leadership skills are outstanding. This promotion is well-deserved and she’ll help bring our customer service platform to the next level,” National Van Lines President Mark Doyle said.
Over the coming months, Laura will work together with Jorja Coulter, Vice President of Customer Service and Quality, as Jorja prepares for the next phase of her career. Jorja will share with Laura insight into the responsibilities necessary to direct and care for the Customer Service and Quality team for National Van Lines.
“I am excited to transition into this new role. When I came to National Van Lines 10+ years ago, I knew this was the place for me. It has been an honor to learn and grow under the leadership of this company,” said Laura. “I believe in today’s rapidly changing environment and that we must continue to be open to new strategies, new initiatives, and process automation.”
“I look forward to working with the Customer Service and Quality team. They are a valued asset to the organization. Together, I know we will continue to provide the professional service and support our customers deserve.”
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
National Van LinesContact
Deidra Pierson
630.715.4496
www.nationalvanlines.com
Deidra Pierson
630.715.4496
www.nationalvanlines.com
Categories