Dr. Kenneth Grossman Receives 2021 Best of Sacramento Award for Hypnotherapy Services
Sacramento, CA, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kenneth Grossman has been selected for the 2021 Best of Sacramento Award in the Hypnotherapy Service category by the Sacramento Award Program. www.grossmanmethod.com
Each year, the Sacramento Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community.
These exceptional companies help make the Sacramento area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Sacramento Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Sacramento Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Sacramento Award Program
The Sacramento Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Sacramento area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Sacramento Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Dr. Kenneth Grossman
800-810-5936
https://www.grossmanmethod.com
