Author Teresa W. Holmes is Releasing a New Romance Novella on August 31, 2021 Titled, "The Sins of Them"
Full of passion and lust, "The Sins of Them" is a tantalizing ride of sexual impulses and desire that leaves the reader completely breathless.
Lawrenceville, GA, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local inspirational writer Teresa W. Holmes will debut her first romance novella “The Sins of Them” the first of three series. Born and raised in Lamar, South Carolina, Teresa W. Holmes is a poet, writer, and a high fashion photographer. She found her passion for writing at a young age after the loss of her mother. Teresa has published poetry, magazines and written a motivational children’s book. Teresa is based in the Lawrenceville, Georgia and she credits her family for always motivating and inspiring her to be better.
Set in Toronto, the romance novella “The Sins of Them” is the story of Olivia Rose and Leset Paul who engage in a passionate adulterous affair. Life for Olivia Rose was simple and easy until meeting Leset Paul, an alluring and charming married gentleman. She falls dangerously in love with him and they cross boundaries to the point of no return. Olivia who’s married herself fights to discover how and why this man was able to easily encompass her heart. Her desires outweighed her devotion to her husband and family, and she becomes lost in this sinful and adulterous romance.
Contact
Holmes PublishingContact
Teresa Holmes
(678) 920-2712
www.authorteresaholmes.com
Author Teresa W. Holmes
Teresa is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact authorteresaholmes@gmail.com.
