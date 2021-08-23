Fire Rover Launches Early Detection Solution for Landfills, Wildfires & More
Ferndale, MI, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fire Rover has launched an early detection solution for landfills, adding to its offerings of early detection and fire elimination solutions. The new solution, OnWatch, is a remotely monitored, wireless early detection unit that utilizes a combination of thermal cameras and Fire Rover agents to detect and identify deep-seated fires on the working face.
“Landfill fires can be severe and can put facilities, equipment and workers at risk,” says Ryan Fogelman, JD/MBA, vice president of strategic partnerships for Fire Rover. “Keeping this in mind, we designed OnWatch to work not only for landfills but for outdoor piles, construction projects, wildfires, overflow tip floors, windrows and more.”
OnWatch is a versatile, heavy-duty unit made for the harsh environments of landfills, including dust, wind, uneven surfaces and more. It is mobile, powered by both solar and wind and utilizes 4G to communicate with Fire Rover agents.
These features are important as many fires are not known to landfill operators until there is enough smoke in the sky to draw the attention of passerbys. This typically occurs during off hours, weekends and holidays when the operator is not there working the pile. If a fire is noticed during normal operating hours, the operator will add dirt or sand to the fire, essentially covering and suffocating the fire.
However, when these fires burn both on the surface and deep into the pile, many issues can occur including landfill liner damage. Landfill liners are tough, but too much fire, heat, suppressant agent and water can put the integrity of the liner at risk.
“At Fire Rover, our philosophy is the earlier you detect a fire, the better the outcome,” states Fogelman. "All of our solutions back that philosophy, including our thermal-only options, our boxless solution, our fire sprinkler replacement solution and now our OnWatch solution.
“As we continue to grow, our mission to solve fire problems in the industry becomes stronger and our solutions become smarter. We’re learning more about the needs and wants of the industry, and we’re continuing to think outside the box and design proven solutions to combat the ongoing fire challenges the waste and recycling industry faces on a daily basis.”
Interested in learning more? Watch this video to see OnWatch in action at a landfill in the Midwest or visit www.firerover.com.
About Fire Rover
Fire Rover, LLC is a technology company that utilizes state-of-the art digital thermography to remotely identify, analyze and suppress fires in high-risk environments. The company’s innovative hardware and service solution is patent protected and was awarded the Edison Innovation Award. All Fire Rover’s systems are custom engineered to meet the needs of each application, and the hardware is designed and manufactured in the company’s Ferndale, Mich., facility. For more information about Fire Rover, please visit www.firerover.com.
Contact
Ryan Fogelman
614-327-3744
Interested in learning more? Watch this video to see OnWatch in action at a landfill in the Midwest or visit www.firerover.com.
