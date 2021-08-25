Self Storage Facility in Montgomery, AL Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Colonial Self Storage, located at 1118 E. South Blvd., Montgomery, Alabama. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, as lead broker. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
The facility is situated on 2.83 +/- acres, with 54,620 rentable square feet, consisting of 481 traditional drive-up storage units. It has been extensively refurbished with new paving, new facia, new fencing, new bollards and a full rental office remodel. Amenities include surveillance cameras, ample lighting, personalized keypad access and a rental office with moving supplies.
The location at 1118 E. South Blvd (Hwy 80/82/6) in Montgomery, Alabama, is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and commercial properties with good visibility from E. South Blvd. There are five schools within three miles of the facility and three of the top employers (Baptist Medical Center, Alabama Farmer Federation and Insurance Company and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing) are located nearby. Colonial Self Storage is 95 miles south of Birmingham, AL and 160 miles southwest of Atlanta, GA.
The self storage market has been very active during 2021, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
