Jennifer Smith, CEO of Growth Potential Consulting, Completes Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program
Growth Potential Consulting is proud to congratulate Jennifer Smith on completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program.
Princeton, NJ, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Growth Potential Consulting, a leadership development firm specializing in leadership succession and development programs, is proud to congratulate Jennifer Smith on completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program (GS10KSB).
Smith is the CEO and Strategic Advisor with over 20 years of experience working with leaders across 14 industries and five continents.
“I am thrilled to have participated in the 15-week virtual program administered by LaGuardia Community College in Queens, New York. This intensive immersion program included 38 talented business owners making a significant impact in NYC and surrounding areas. I am looking forward to applying what I learned in the days to come,” says Smith, who participated in Cohort 33.
The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Initiative helps small businesses grow and create jobs with access to education, capital and business support services. More than 10,000 business owners have graduated from the program across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Small business owners participating in the GS10KSB program study a business curriculum designed by Babson College. The program also includes one-on-one business advising, financial workshops and advice from GS10KSB community partners.
To learn more about Growth Potential Consulting, visit www.GrowthPotentialCons.com.
To learn more about the Goldman Sachs Small Business Initiative, visit https://www.10ksbapply.com.
About Growth Potential Consulting
Growth Potential Consulting is a world-renowned leadership succession and development firm passionate about inspiring executive leaders to achieve their peak performance and potential. The firm has helped thousands of leaders across five continents by partnering with Fortune 1000 companies representing over fourteen industries. The firm provides workshop facilitation, executive coaching, leadership development, succession plan consulting, and speaking services.
Lynn Smith
866-787-5422
www.growthpotentialcons.com
