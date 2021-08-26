10th Mountain Rye Whiskey Wins Gold at 2021 Whiskies of the World
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. of Vail, CO, wins Gold at this year's Whiskies of the World Competition for its Rye Whiskey.
Vail, CO, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. is delighted to announce that they have received the Gold Medal in the 2021 Whiskies of the World Awards for their 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey.
Whiskies of the World, one of the largest and most popular consumer whisky tasting events in the US, has announced the Whiskies of the World Awards results. In their seventh year, the whisky awards are supported by Whiskies of the World’s parent company, The International Wine & Spirit Competition. The judging panels include industry professionals from San Francisco, Washington, and California.
All the spirits were judged on a 100-point basis, concentrating on appearance, aromatics, flavor, mouthfeel, and finish. The highly esteemed industry experts then selected 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. and awarded the coveted 2021 Whiskies of the World Awards Gold Medal.
The 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey is now their most award-winning spirit, and for a good reason. This Rye has established itself as a Premier American Whiskey with notes of dark fruit and light caramel with a hint of cinnamon and a dry finish with lingering spice and oak notes. Winning this award continues to solidify what Colorado Whiskey lovers, visitors to Vail, CO, and a growing following across the US already know. It is an excellent spirit on its own or in your favorite cocktail.
The 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company extends the mountain lifestyle, bringing together the old with the new. Generation after generation, men and women alike, all share this same passion, enjoying it for a day, a weekend, a lifetime, or somewhere in between. No matter how long it’s embraced, the combination of friends, mountains, memories, and spirits brings people together like no other.
To encourage these relationships, embrace the mountain lifestyle, and honor the 10th Mountain soldiers who inspired our way of life, they created a tribute spirit company in Vail, Colorado. Not only is it a tribute to the 10th Mountain Soldier, but it is also a tribute to those that enjoy the mountain lifestyle, living it fully, every day.
On September 5, 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. will be celebrating their 7th anniversary, and they could not think of a better way to celebrate than being awarded a Gold Medal from Whiskies of the World.
Contact
Tom Boyce
508-813-7945
www.10thwhiskey.com
