The 10 Most Fun Places to Retire - A Unique List from Topretirements.com
Retirement is supposed to be a fun reward for a lifetime of work. So for people whose top retirement priority is fun, Topretirements has just compiled a list of the top 10 places where fun is front and center, 365 days a year.
Key West, FL, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A fun retirement is a great reward for a lifetime of work and responsibility. It can take as many forms as there are people are looking for it. This unique new list from topretirements.com has retirement choices for ten different categories of fun. Maybe great restaurants are the ticket to enjoyment - Key West (FL) not only offers legendary fun, it is filled with mouth watering eating establishments. For those who love being in the mountains there is Taos (NM), and for outdoor recreation seekers, St. George (UT) is the gateway to Zion.
Other categories of fun retirement towns on the list include culture (Sarasota, FL), museums and arts (Williamstown, MA), beaches (Ocean City, MD), festivals (New Braunfels, TX), and lakes (Morgantown, WV).
Here are the 10 most retirement destinations by various categories of fun (many deliver it in multiple ways):
1. Lake town - Morgantown, WV
2. Restaurants - Key West, FL
3. Culture - Sarasota, FL
4. Mountains - Taos, NM
5. Outdoor recreation - St. George, UT
6. Beaches - Ocean City, MD
7. College town - Madison, WI
8. Performances - Branson, MO
9. Festivals - New Braunfels,TX
10. Museums and Arts - Williamstown, MA
See the entire “10 Most Fun Places to Retire” list at https://www.topretirements.com/blog/great-towns/10-most-fun-places-to-retire.html/
More interesting “best places” lists
Topretirements regularly produces interesting lists of the best places to retire. The “Fun” list joins “Great Places to Retire You Never Heard of” and “Funky Places to Retire in Florida.” All of them are available in the Topretirements Blog.
Other categories of fun retirement towns on the list include culture (Sarasota, FL), museums and arts (Williamstown, MA), beaches (Ocean City, MD), festivals (New Braunfels, TX), and lakes (Morgantown, WV).
Here are the 10 most retirement destinations by various categories of fun (many deliver it in multiple ways):
1. Lake town - Morgantown, WV
2. Restaurants - Key West, FL
3. Culture - Sarasota, FL
4. Mountains - Taos, NM
5. Outdoor recreation - St. George, UT
6. Beaches - Ocean City, MD
7. College town - Madison, WI
8. Performances - Branson, MO
9. Festivals - New Braunfels,TX
10. Museums and Arts - Williamstown, MA
See the entire “10 Most Fun Places to Retire” list at https://www.topretirements.com/blog/great-towns/10-most-fun-places-to-retire.html/
More interesting “best places” lists
Topretirements regularly produces interesting lists of the best places to retire. The “Fun” list joins “Great Places to Retire You Never Heard of” and “Funky Places to Retire in Florida.” All of them are available in the Topretirements Blog.
Contact
Topretirements.comContact
John Brady
203-415-4792
www.topretirements.com
John Brady
203-415-4792
www.topretirements.com
Categories