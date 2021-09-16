Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC Celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mansfield, OH, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of healthcare and consulting. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. They will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
Ellen A. Hughes has over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena. She has had her own consulting business for the past two years and is a clinical process consultant. Ellen is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. She specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings. Ellen focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness.
Previously, Ellen worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years. She served as the first risk manager of Texas Medical Liability Trust and collaborated with the Texas Legislature on informed consent provisions in the state of Texas. Ellen worked for the Kaiser Permanente Ohio Region, Southern California & Southern California Permanente Medical Group. She served as a nurse paralegal and medical expert database developer and was a trial consultant and responsible for witness preparation with Reminger & Reminger Law firm of Cleveland, Ohio. She then worked with The Doctors Company of Napa, California and worked on rural hospital accreditation as a Governor's Consultant with the State of New Mexico. She is a co-author of “Medical Malpractice Prevention,” and a speaker at ASHRM national and state conferences specializing in investigation and documentation in significant events and litigious incidents. Ellen is also a speaker at the Texas Family Medicine Conference regarding communicating negative outcomes. Ms. Hughes also teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College and her B.S.N. at Bowling Green State University in 1978. Ellen is a member of ASHRM and APIC. In her spare time, she enjoys writing, travel, baking, photography, and RVing.
“It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white. Be change and be love!”-Ellen A. Hughes
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
Ellen A. Hughes has over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena. She has had her own consulting business for the past two years and is a clinical process consultant. Ellen is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. She specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings. Ellen focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness.
Previously, Ellen worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years. She served as the first risk manager of Texas Medical Liability Trust and collaborated with the Texas Legislature on informed consent provisions in the state of Texas. Ellen worked for the Kaiser Permanente Ohio Region, Southern California & Southern California Permanente Medical Group. She served as a nurse paralegal and medical expert database developer and was a trial consultant and responsible for witness preparation with Reminger & Reminger Law firm of Cleveland, Ohio. She then worked with The Doctors Company of Napa, California and worked on rural hospital accreditation as a Governor's Consultant with the State of New Mexico. She is a co-author of “Medical Malpractice Prevention,” and a speaker at ASHRM national and state conferences specializing in investigation and documentation in significant events and litigious incidents. Ellen is also a speaker at the Texas Family Medicine Conference regarding communicating negative outcomes. Ms. Hughes also teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College and her B.S.N. at Bowling Green State University in 1978. Ellen is a member of ASHRM and APIC. In her spare time, she enjoys writing, travel, baking, photography, and RVing.
“It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white. Be change and be love!”-Ellen A. Hughes
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories