Decentralized BitVPN to Bring the Integration with TOP Mainnet Into the New Level
The integration of the BitVPN App with the latest version of TOP mainnet has been started to develop.
Singapore, Singapore, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BitVPN, a decentralized VPN service based on blockchain technology, is planning a new version with major changes in terms of product form and economic model.
In the upcoming major version, BitVPN will integrate the TOP wallet of TOP Network, a decentralized blockchain ecosystem composed of public blockchain, DApps and decentralized communication, into the application. Based on the principle of blockchain decentralization, the public chain of TOP Network will provide better privacy protection for BitVPN. In addition, with the access to TOP Wallet merged into the application, the whole process of acquisition, circulation and consumption of TOP will be compatible to conduct in BitVPN application.
The technical principle of decentralization is perfectly in compliance with the VPN industry since the blockchain-based structure makes up for the flaws and risks in a single, centralized server structure. Decentralized VPN cannot access, track, or store online activities of the users, hence user privacy remains protected because the decentralized VPN is truly log-proof. Distributed among a decentralized network, data of decentralized VPN also restricts all entities from gathering user data and personal information.
To download or find out more information about BitVPN, please visit https://www.bitvpn.net/ . BitVPN can also be downloaded directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.
About BitVPN
BitVPN is a decentralized VPN service on the blockchain which guarantees absolute anonymity and enhanced cybersecurity to the user. BitVPN establishes a log-proof private network for the user, which maintains their internet privacy and protects them from any surveillance or censorship. It allows its users the ability to bypass firewalls and geo-restrictions across the world through its everlasting decentralized network. The BitVPN service focuses on having their products be user-friendly so that improving your privacy is easier and faster than ever before. For more information, please visit https://www.bitvpn.net/.
About TOP Network
TOP Network is a decentralized, open cloud communications network powered by blockchain technology. TOP Network offers low-cost, privacy preserving, and secure cloud communications services such as messaging, calling, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.
TOP Network also functions as a general purpose high performance public blockchain, designed to handle real-world businesses of any size, catagory or volume. Powered by innovations such as a three layer network architecture, two-layer sharding with DPoS-PBFT consensus, and a two-layer Block-Lattice DAG structure, TOP Network scale to hundreds of thousands of on-chain transactions.
Contact
Mary Wecker
+1-417-233-5252
https://www.bitvpn.net/
