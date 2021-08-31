Testrite Visual Enhances Wine & Liquor Tasting Experience with New Brandable Tasting Stations
Hackensack, NJ, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce its new line of customizable hardware for tastings in the liquor industry, wine tastings, and more.
Tastings are key to introduce customers to new wines, liquor brands and spirits. To help these brands and businesses maximize their investment, Testrite has created a line of top-shelf wine tasting display hardware.
This new product line is designed with convenience and quality in mind, so brands can bring their business on the road easily for direct-to-consumer sales, traveling wine tastings, corporate events, private parties, and more.
The average American drinks 3.2 gallons of wine per year (lifesavvy.com), and growth in the wine industry shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, by 2022, the wine industry’s CAGR is expected to grow by 3 percent (toptal.com).
Testrite Visual's new tasting station displays are designed to amplify your brand messaging and add professionalism and polish to your tastings to capture consumers looking for their next favorite bottle of wine or spirits.
“Testrite recognizes that wine and liquor tastings have traditionally been very informal. Putting the brand above the bottles reinforces the message that this particular brand is providing you the experience. It adds to the branding on the bottles, which is small relative to the graphic area provided by the stand,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual. “Businesses are missing out on a valuable branding opportunity and we have created this unique line of products to support their businesses and help them thrive. These tasting stations are built for tastings in a social media world.”
With premium and portable options, there’s a tasting stand for every flavor. Both offer all-metal construction, are designed for graphics integration, and are built to last—with the added bonus of the ability to re-brand quickly.
Portable tasting stand: This display is high-quality, yet lightweight, making it perfect for on-site tastings. Ready to assemble in less than 2 minutes, users can attach rigid graphics to the top and bottom of Testrite’s portable tasting stand.
Premium tasting stand: This stand offers attractive oval uprights, a wet-erase display to write in tasting notes and other information. The premium tasting stand also offers a drop-in frame for easy graphic change outs, making promoting a new brand as simple as dropping in a new graphic.
With either display, tasting can be branded, and the tasting hardware is lightweight and can be easily transported in a convenient carry bag that’s a mere 24 inches long. To learn more about these and other beverage tasting display products, visit our blog or shop Testrite today. Promoting different brands from one event to another is a breeze. Upgrade your liquor experiential marketing today.
About
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.
