New Book and Author; "The Lighthouse Beams Just A Little Something" by Kathie Baset

A first time Romance Fiction author has created and published a sweet "forever love" romance fiction novel with characters that appear real, as though they could be someone’s biography. It is well written and is Book 1 of a three book series of "The Lighthouse Beams." The name of the area where the story takes place in New York State is fictional though can easily be thought to be a specific place in the Catskills and almost near the Canadian border of New York State.