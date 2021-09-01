Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Arkansas to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Arkansas becomes the ninth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the lakes covered to nearly 2800.
Mansfield, MA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Arkansas has more than 2,400 named lakes and reservoirs covering over 600,000 acres. These lakes range from small, privately owned farm ponds and reservoirs up to the gigantic Bull Shoals Reservoir that at times covers more than 71,000 acres.
“We’re excited to provide the Arkansas lakefront market to our legions of LakefrontLiving.com fans,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “The high demand for waterfront property is no surprise based on Arkansas beautiful lakes, rivers and hot springs.”
The entire state of Arkansas is being franchised by partners Michelle Jones, Shane Barnett, Jesse Faulstich and Annie Faulstich.
“The selection of lakefront properties in northern Arkansas are unique and diverse as the people who live here,” said Michelle Jones, Broker of Lakefront Living Realty - AR. “We’re excited to introduce our spectacular lakes to waterfront buyers nationwide.”
One such waterbody is Bull Shoals Lake, a man-made lake in the Ozark Mountains of Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri. Bull Shoals Lake is long, narrow and has a maze-like shoreline with creek arms, bays, coves, and branches covering over 1,000 miles of heavily forested undeveloped shoreline.
“The dramatic shoreline is as much of an attraction to boaters as the open water itself. You won't find sandy banks here, instead the shorelines are formed of clay, shelf rock and bluffs, all of which lend a wildness to the lake,” said Shane Barnett, partner of Lakefront Living Realty – AR. “With the gentle peaks of the Ozarks rising all around you and a shoreline offering endless coves and inlets, boating here is true exploration.”
Bull Shoals Lake, sometimes referred to as the "Caribbean of the Midwest," is also known for its fish. Largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth bass are some of the popular sport species in the lake, as well as rainbow trout, walleye and several varieties of catfish.
“The lakes and homes of Arkansas are due to hit the LakefrontLiving.com website in September of 2021,” said Annie & Jesse Faulstich, founding members of Lakefront Living Realty – AR. “Our team of lakefront specialists are excited to match lakefront buyers and sellers across the entire state.”
LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.
Interested buyers can learn more about Arkansas lakes by contacting Michelle Jones at 417-365-1986 or MJones@LakefrontLiving.com.
About Lakefront Living International, LLC:
Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by creating a competitive advantage in their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Addition information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (833) 4MyLake, (833) 469-5253.
Contact
Scott Freerksen
833-469-5253
www.LakefrontFranchise.com
