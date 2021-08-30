Sadia Riaz, DO Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Riverhead, NY, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Sadia Riaz, DO. She will be practicing at 750 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 on September 1.
“Dr. Riaz is one of the top hematologists on Long Island,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our practice.”
Dr. Riaz has more than ten years of experience in benign and malignant hematologic conditions. She is excited to join NYCBS’s highly reputed practice and provide world-class care to more patients in the community.
Growing up, Dr. Riaz always wanted to care for people and believed that being a physician was one of the most altruistic careers. She chose hematology and oncology because the field was both challenging and rewarding. “I was scared of losing the people I loved and believed that if I became a doctor, I could take care of them and others,” she said. “I think what sets me apart from other physicians is that I treat every patient like family.”
Dr. Riaz earned a combined Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at NYIT College Of Osteopathic Medicine. In addition, she completed her Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology and Oncology Fellowships at North Shore University Hospital.
She is an Assistant Professor at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, where she is involved in teaching fellows, residents, and students. Additionally, she is active in many committees to improve the operations of their cancer center/health system.
Additionally, Dr. Riaz has been named a New York Times Super Doctor for several years. She was also awarded Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor two years in a row.
To make an appointment with Dr. Riaz, please call (631) 751-3000.
