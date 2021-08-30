Alisa Sokoloff, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York, NY, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Alisa Sokoloff, MD. She will be practicing at 215 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128, beginning September 1.
Dr. Sokoloff is dedicated to providing comfort and compassionate care to patients and their families. At age 21, her father in Russia was diagnosed with lymphoma and passed away within a few weeks at age 47. This inspired her to study hematology-oncology and become the first physician in her family. Dr. Sokoloff emphasizes her dedication to her patient’s well-being while struggling with the adversity of a terrifying diagnosis. Her goal is to provide a positive experience and strong relationships to her patient population with benign and malignant conditions.
“Dr. Sokoloff is a brilliant, caring physician,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “She will provide excellent care to our patients in the community in which she also resides.”
Dr. Sokoloff earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from Caldwell College. She went on to pursue her medical degree at SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Internship and Residency at Lenox Hill Hospital and her Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
She is an Assistant Professor at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine.
Dr. Sokoloff speaks English and Russian.
To make an appointment with Dr. Sokoloff, please call (718) 732-4049.
https://nycancer.com/blog/2021/08/30/alisa-sokoloff-md-joins-new-york-cancer-blood-spec/?utm_source=nycancer&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=Dr_Sokoloff
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
