Pinky’s Iron Doors Introduces the Pantry Door Collection
California-based door manufacturing company adds pantry doors to their collection of custom interior doors.
Street Vernon, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Modern home design trends place a high value on the aesthetic appeal of kitchens. While traditionally, kitchens were hidden from view, they are now displayed boldly as part of the living space. As a result, multi-functional pantries are now making a comeback in modern homes. Pantry doors allow homeowners to neatly stock their kitchen supplies and appliances away from view but ensure they’re easily accessible when needed.
Pinky’s Iron Doors has expanded its range of interior doors to now include pantry doors. The custom steel and iron door manufacturer now offers a range of top-range pantry doors in various designs and sizes across the United States.
Pantry doors typically come with a sliding mechanism that ensures that they stay neatly stacked against the wall. This can be in the form of a typical sliding door, barn door with an overhead sliding track, or pocket door that slides into a wall compartment when opened.
A spokesperson for the firm stated, “The research and design team at Pinky’s Iron Doors is always on the lookout for the latest home design trends. In recent years, we’ve noticed an uptick in the number of smaller kitchens and pantries in homes. Plus, many main kitchens are part of open floor plans where they are integrated with the living room and dining area. This means that people are looking for smart and functional pantry doors to separate the main kitchen from the storage area.”
Modern pantries offer ample storage for food supplies and appliances, and some are even used for preliminary food preparation. In larger homes, they’re often used as work centers, ensuring the main kitchen is clutter-free. Pinky’s Iron Doors also offers other interior doors, including steel French doors, office doors, bathroom doors, and steel room dividers.
About the Company
Pinky’s Iron Doors is a California-based iron and steel door manufacturing and retail company. Pinky’s Iron Doors specializes in creating bespoke iron entry doors, steel doors and windows, Euroline steel doors, pocket steel doors, iron patio doors, French doors, Dutch doors, sliding doors, industrial-style steel doors, transoms, and sidelights. Their attention to detail, nationwide shipping, and exclusive discounts have made them a homeowner favorite all across the country.
Contact Details
Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/
Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058
Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com
Phone Number: 844-843-6677
