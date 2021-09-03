Mary Aloe, the Founder of Aloe Entertainment Movie Production House, Roars Into Q4 2021 with 4 Movies – "Worth," "Flag Day," "Karen," and "Bruised"
"Worth" premieres on Netflix today starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.
Beverly Hills, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mary Aloe and her partners are executive producers on "Worth," which premieres today on Netflix through Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and MadRiver Pictures. The movie stars Oscar-winner Michael Keaton and Oscar nominees Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. Written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo, this is the true story of attorney Kenneth Feinberg who was appointed by the U.S. Government to run the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. With over 7 billion dollars to be provided to the victims’ families and loved ones, he was given the impossible task to "play God" and calculate the economic loss of each victim of 9/11 - there was actually a formula! However, Feinberg’s cynical worldview changes completely, as one by one, he and his team listen to thousands of the victims’ families and loved ones tell their stories about the victims of 9/11. Feinberg went against the very system that hired him and won. "Worth" launched and received outstanding reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. Click on the link to view the Netflix "Worth" Official Trailer.
The Aloe Entertainment team and its founder Mary Aloe’s movie production company is located in Beverly Hills, California. Mary Aloe and her team at Aloe Entertainment specializes in packaging films and bringing Equity and Mezzanine financing to films, as well as develop in-house projects to produce from the screenplay to the screen. The Aloe Entertainment team and Mary Aloe produce and/or finance 4 to 5 movies a year. Mary Aloe has financed and/or produced 37 films (22 in the last 6 years alone). Aloe Entertainment's film slate for 2021 includes "Flag Day" (released on August 20 through MGM’s United Releasing) which was directed by Sean Penn and stars Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick, and Regina King, and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2021; "Karen," the satirical racial justice thriller which brings the global “Karen meme” to life, comes out on iTunes, Amazon, and more on September 3 and on BET on September 14; "Bruised," starring and directed by Halle Berry, launched at the Toronto International Film Festival and will premiere on Netflix in Q4 of 2021; "Wander," starring Aaron Eckhardt and Tommy Lee Jones; and "Breach," starring Bruce Willis, were both released recently, as well. Among their upcoming films going into production for 2022, Mary Aloe and the Aloe Entertainment team is currently filming "Groove Tails," co-written by, produced by, and starring Jamie Foxx, "Armistice," "Birdseye," and "Girl Who Fell From The Sky."
Website: www.aloeentertainment.com
Instagram: @MaryAloe_
Twitter: @maryaloe
