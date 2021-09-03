Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Has Funded Over $2 Billion in Transactions
The private lender is known for his stellar financing services.
New York, NY, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is one of the leading financing solutions providers throughout the US. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is currently offering hard money loans across a wide number of states in the US.
A representative of the company stated, “What makes GCP a winning choice for everyone is the personalization with which we approach your case. Instead of approving loans for everyone the same way, GCP takes a lot of pride in customizing the loan solutions. We love to sit down with the client and hold an in-depth meeting to understand their financing requirements. We also chalk out a simple repayment plan that will definitely work in the borrower’s favor.”
As America continues to power through the pandemic, financing options in the US have become a lot scantier. Even though businesses are regaining their lost ground, a lot of Americans are still coping with the economic setback caused by the novel coronavirus. Throughout this time period, consumer spending patterns drastically changed. Americans started relying on online shopping and store traffic went down. As businesses hit a rough spot, conventional banks also became a lot more selective in terms of lending.
In tough times, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC emerged as a savior for most small and medium scale businesses all over the US. The private lender has a stellar record of financing and funding over $2 billion in transactions so far. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has been in the industry for quite some time and has garnered a great amount of expertise in different lending categories.
The spokesperson continued, “At Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, we have something or the other for everyone. Our company has financed deals between $1 million and $100 million. Whether you’re in a need of a quick hard money loan to finance a buyout or need a huge structured joint venture finance loan for your business, we will always be able to help.”
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC recently successfully closed a deal worth $2.5 million in Tribeca, NY, and another worth $2.9 million in Brooklyn, NY. The company provided an acquisition worth $9.5 in just two weeks in Palm Beach County, FL.
About GCP Fund
Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, is a financing and funding provider based in New York City and offers comprehensive commercial and private loans and funds on flexible terms to its clientele. Moreover, the company also specializes in bridge financing, mezzanine property finance, construction loans, and mortgage lending for real estate and business development across the board.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Business Address:
555 Fifth Ave. Suite 302 New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
