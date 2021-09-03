Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers Sale to First-Time Buyers
Grass Valley Self Storage Investment Sold
Laguna Beach, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bancap Self Storage Group, the "#1 Self Storage Broker in California," announced it recently completed the sale of Loma Rica Ranch Self Storage in Grass Valley, California. The property offered investors the opportunity to purchase a smaller storage facility in a very desirable community in Northern California. Dean Keller, the firm’s president, was the exclusive listing agent and sole broker of the transaction. The seller was a local family-run investment company. The buyers were first time self storage investors based in California.
The seasoned and well-maintained property is located in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Grass Valley, California. The property has nearly 15,000 net square feet demised into 110 self storage spaces plus 3 commercial business warehouse units. The property boasted virtually full occupancy.
“There were numerous offers and we achieved the seller’s price objective while making the whole transaction far easier than trying to sell it themselves,” said Dean Keller. “Even though there are numerous unsolicited offers being submitted to virtually every storage property owner, the only way to really get full value is to have the property competitively exposed to the marketplace.”
Bancap Self Storage Group is one of the top self storage specialist brokers in the industry with a track record of over $1.4 billion in completed self storage sales. Dean Keller has specialized in self storage investments for 35 years.
For more information about this transaction, contact Bancap Self Storage Group at info@bancapselfstorage.com, or call Dean Keller at 949-715-2233 or visit the company web site at www.bancapselfstorage.com.
