IIUG Announces IIUG World 2021 - A 3 Day Virtual Event October 5 – 7 2021
Lenexa, KS, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The International Informix User Group proudly announces its first “All Virtual” event, IIUG World 2021. This 3 day event will be held Tuesday, October 5 through Thursday, October 7 on a screen near you.
The event will contain 3 half days of exclusive technical content, as well as access to 2 half day Informix Administration Certification Preparation Tutorials.
In addition to the technical content, the event will feature a keynote by IBM Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna.
About Mr. Krishna
Mr. Krishna joined IBM in 1990, at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center. In 2015, he was promoted to senior vice president of IBM Research. He later became senior vice president of IBM's cloud and cognitive software division.
He also led the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He was a driving force behind IBM's acquisition of Red Hat in 2019.
Mr. Krishna was appointed IBM's CEO in January 2020, effective April 6, 2020
The event will also feature a keynote from another IBM Executive, Seth Dobrin, IBM Chief AI Officer.
IIUG World 2021 will take place October 5-7 starting each day at 10:00 am Eastern US Time.
All sessions will be recorded and made available to paid attendees for replay.
With a paid conference registration, each attendee will receive access to two Informix 14.10 Certification tutorials and a code for a complementary Informix 14.10 Conference Certification test. (Test must be taken within 90 days of the end of IIUG World 2021).
Registration for this event will be $199. www.iiug.org/event/2021-iiug-virtual-event/
Cindy Lichtenauer
816-590-2370
www.iiug.org
