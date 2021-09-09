Earth Gives Provides New Way to Address the Climate Crisis
There are many non-profit organizations that are working hard to solve the climate and conservation crisis, and, with generous support from the general public their work can be expanded. One way this can be achieved is described at the Earth Gives Day website.
Taos, NM, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A wide variety of non-profit organizations are participating in the first Earth Gives Day on October 7th. The giving platform site (active now, go take a look) is filled with profiles on each organization, the focus of their work, and the impact they are having on the environment. The Earth Gives organization and its signature event, Earth Gives Day, are focused on driving resources and attention to the work of environmental and climate-focused nonprofits through a gamified 24-hour time-constrained and publicized event that not only helps other organizations get discovered, but also win prize dollars for their success in inviting in donors and dollars. Tax-deductible donations made starting on September 16th through the day of October 7th will count in the contest toward that prize money.
Some organizations are local, addressing specific needs in their communities, including Green Living Science, WildEarth Guardians, The Crested Butte Land Trust, Protect the Adirondacks!, the Thurston Climate Action Team, the Clean Air Council, the Blue Scholars Initiative, and Big Bend Conservancy.
Some are regional, such as The Western Environmental Law Center which has been using the power of the law to safeguard the public lands, wildlife, and communities of the American West since 1976, and who, in 1987, together with the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, successfully challenged Oregon timber sales to protect the endangered northern spotted owl, and Reap Goodness, which taps PhD students worldwide to test how best to restore agriculture and feed surrounding communities.
Others are global in their reach and have been addressing environmental and conservation issues for many years, including The Explorers Club (1904) and Rotary International (1905).
Also showcased is an organization with a slightly different slant; Champions of the Planet, which has a website chock full of information, ideas and simple strategies that individuals and families (and friends and neighbors) can easily adopt, which will, collectively, make a difference to our planet’s sustainability, and, as Howard Zinn said “small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.” (Howard Zinn, August 24, 1922 – January 27, 2010, was an American historian, author, playwright, and a political science professor at Boston University).
The Earth Gives Day website provides information and the opportunity to donate. Return frequently, as additional organizations are joining, and re-visits provide the opportunity to learn about their work, and support them.
About Earth Gives
Earth Gives was founded by Rhonda Bannard and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. The nonprofit catalyzes people, resources, and attention toward the climate crisis resulting in a welcoming and livable world where humanity and the planet thrive. It is governed by a diverse board of directors and welcomes partnerships to advance the significant challenges faced by the environment and climate. Inquiries can be made to
