Kashima Arts Presents: Inori, An Art Sales Exhibition
Tokyo, Japan, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kashima Arts is proud to present its upcoming exhibition, Inori. Opening September 18, the exhibition explores the many ways in which prayer is addressed, imagined, and cultivated through art. Offering approx. 40 works, Inori closes October 3, 2021.
About Inori
The act of prayer has been integral to daily life since antiquity. In addition to functioning as objects of reverence, religious symbols and deities have been a continued source of inspiration.
The exhibition seeks to draw attention to the ways in which prayer is expressed throughout Japanese art history. Starting with Buddhist objects of worship, Inori will address the many forms of prayer manifested in the works of calligraphers, painters, photographers, and sculptors.
Exhibiting Artists
Hakuin Ekaku (1685-1768)
A Rinzai-sect Buddhist monk who is named as one of Zen Buddhism’s most influential figures. His humorous works, which often feature symbolic characters, such as the Daruma, and references to Confucianism, folk religion, and songs, have remained popular even today.
Inoue Yuichi (1916-1985)
A pioneering force of Japan’s avant-garde calligraphy movement. His works have earned great international acclaim and have been exhibited at MoMA’s “Japanese Calligraphy,” the Sao Paulo Biennale, and Documenta 2.
Murakami Kagaku (1888-1939)
A Japanese painter of the Taisho to Showa period. Known for his numerous highly spiritual Buddhist paintings that fused the wonders of the sacred and the profane.
Other exhibiting artists include Kobayashi Kakei, Hada Teruo, Okamoto Taro, Yamaguchi Takeo, Hamada Kiyoshi, Muda Tomohiro and Tadashi Ito.
Exhibition Highlight:
From Buddhist to Contemporary Art: A Diverse Selection of Works
The exhibition is a valuable opportunity to enjoy works of historical significance alongside works by the contemporary painters, photographers, and ceramists that follow this tradition.
From Buddhist artifacts recognized as important cultural property, to calligraphy by pioneers, such as Inoue Yuichi, who revolutionized their field and harmonized traditional and modern aesthetics, Inori offers a variety of works, of different times and mediums, by artists who aimed to fuse art and religion.
Highlight Works
・Hakuin Ekaku, Monkey and Moon
・Yamaguchi Takeo, Drifting
・Okamoto Taro, Work
・Murakami Kagaku, Kannon
・Inoue Yuichi, Calligraphy
Digital catalogs are available upon request. Please contact intl@kashima-arts.co.jp to register for this offer.
Exhibition Details
Exhibition Website: https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/exhibitions/inori/
Schedule: Sep 18- Oct 3, 202. Open every day 10am-6pm during exhibition.
Exhibiting Works: approx. 40 available for purchase.
Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Depending on the state of COVID-19, business days and hours are subject to change. Please check updates on the Kashima Arts website & SNS for updates.
Contact
Kashima ArtsContact
Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
