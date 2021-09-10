DHI Launches New Cloud-Based Offshore Workability Assessment App
Offshore planners and operators can now take advantage of a reliable new tool that supports the safe and efficient execution of operations on offshore energy assets.
Hørsholm, Denmark, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Launched by DHI, Metocean Risk Ops is a powerful workability assessment application that offers access to trustworthy weather window and downtime analyses to support the Operation & Maintenance (O&M) phase of offshore wind farms, installations and long-haul transportations.
DHI developer Pietro Danilo Tomaselli explains that decision-making for offshore operations relies on the accurate assessment of conditions at sea, traditionally using bulk metocean parameters. However, this approach can often lead to unreliable workability assessments as it doesn’t directly account for actual decision drivers. This means operational cost inefficiencies for the offshore industry and physical hazards for the offshore operators.
"Using Metocean Risk Ops, one can create more efficient and reliable workability assessments," says Tomaselli. "As a cloud-based application that integrates world-class metocean data with practical risk measures derived from vessel motions, Metocean Risk Ops is the ideal tool for weather window predictions in operational scenarios and seasonal downtime analyses at design stage. Plus, anyone can simulate the entire operation – vessel navigation included – as no modelling expertise is needed," he continues.
The Metocean Risk Ops user interface is easy to navigate. Unlike other applications which would require you to extract and import metocean hindcast/forecast data, Metocean Risk Ops takes care of this for you. Output includes easily understandable, visual results for work planning and sharing with others.
The app can update workability assessments as weather forecasts change – thus eliminating costly guesswork. Another useful and effective feature is the ability to easily monitor workability conditions along a user-defined vessel route using the low-demand computational engine.
Metocean Risk Ops is also an effective solution for devising long-term seasonal plans based on second-to-none metocean hindcast. Users can create accurate downtime analyses with the embedded world-class MetOcean Data Portal offering 40 years of validated wind, wave, water level and current data.
Metocean Risk Ops was recently tested during the towing of the TetraSpar floating wind turbine foundation from Grenå, Denmark to the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre) off the coast of Stavanger, Norway. The towing was a part of the TetraSpar Demonstration Project involving Stiesdal Offshore Technologies, Shell, RWE and TEPCO Renewable Power. ‘We were very happy to see that MRO successfully predicted the weather windows during which all planned tasks were safely executed,’ says Tomaselli.
Metocean Risk Ops will soon be expanded to support decommissioning of offshore wind farms as well as oil and gas structures. Learn more and request a demo at www.dhigroup.com/business-applications/metocean-risk-ops.
