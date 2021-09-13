Dealers’ Choice Awards Recognize DealerPRO as #1 in Service Training
Columbus, OH, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Voting is completed for the 17th annual Dealers’ Choice Awards and the winners were announced earlier this month by Auto Dealer Today. The ADT Dealers’ Choice Awards represent the industry standard of excellence and are chosen solely based upon votes cast by auto dealership personnel for their favorite vendors, suppliers, and finance partners. For the sixth consecutive year, DealerPRO Training makes the list, taking top honors in Service Training.
“DealerPRO always focuses on the needs of our customers in everything we do. We’re honored to be recognized as first choice in Service Training. It’s testimony to our commitment of providing innovative training that addresses the needs of our dealer customers,” said Don Reed, DealerPRO Founder & CEO.
Auto Dealer Today, F&I and Showroom and Agent Entrepreneur asked their readers to manually enter their provider’s company name in at least five categories and then score that provider on quality, value, customer service, and whether they would recommend them to another dealer.
The top three companies that exceeded each category’s average score were awarded first-place Diamond, second-place Platinum, and third-place Gold honors.
“We want to thank all the dealers who have taken the time to review our training and share their feedback through the ADT Dealers’ Choice Awards,” said Kristin Williams, DealerPRO Manager of Dealer Development. “Winning this award year after year confirms that our training is an important step for our dealer customers to meet and exceed revenue and customer service satisfaction.”
About DealerPRO Training
The nation's #1 Fixed Ops Training, designed exclusively for auto and RV dealers, includes: In-dealership Training, Online VT Training, BDC Training and our Columbus, Ohio-based Training Center for Service Advisors and Management. Founded by Don Reed, former Dealer Principal and Top 10 NADA speaker, DealerPRO has been in business since 2000, coaching dealers, managers, and fixed ops personnel on customer communication, process, and expert phone skills. https://dealerprotraining.com/
About The Auto Dealer Today (ADT) Dealer’s Choice Awards:
The Dealer’s Choice Awards are determined by surveying automotive dealers and personnel. In its seventeenth year, the survey recognizes the highest rated vendors that service automotive dealerships. Voters must manually enter the company names of their favorite vendors, trainers, suppliers, and finance companies and score them. Learn more about Auto Dealer Today at http://www.autodealermonthly.com.
The Auto Dealer Today awards represent the industry standard of excellence. They have been awarded for over 15 years and are based solely on votes cast by dealers and dealership personnel. Dealers rate companies based on the product or service it provides, customer service, the overall value of the product or service, and if they would be willing to recommend the provider to another dealer. The awards serve as the premier forum for dealers looking for new product and service providers.
Contact
Kristin Williams
614-471-8300
dealerprotraining.com
888-553-0100
